Landshare Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Landshare has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003434 BTC on major exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $40,475.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085794 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,887 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,130 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

