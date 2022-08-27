Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAHW. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of LCAHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,607. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

