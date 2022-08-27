Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 146.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

