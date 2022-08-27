Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.61. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $181.11.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

