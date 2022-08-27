Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $181.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.