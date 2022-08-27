Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $453.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.31. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

