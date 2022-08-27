L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
