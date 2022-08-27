L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

