Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Up 0.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

