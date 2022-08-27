Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 726.7% in August

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 726.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kyocera Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

