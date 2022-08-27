Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 442,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,747. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.