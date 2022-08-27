Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $208.43 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,425 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 33.4% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.31% of SEA worth $208,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NYSE SE traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

