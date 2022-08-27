Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

KMTUY opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Komatsu has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $28.08.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

