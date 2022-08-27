KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00820319 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)
