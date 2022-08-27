KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Ahmad A. Khan Sells 7,736 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KLA Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $359.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.