Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIII remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,648. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,626 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

