Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of KPRX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

