King Wealth Sells 700 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

King Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,736. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

