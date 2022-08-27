King Wealth Sells 323 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

King Wealth decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. 2,204,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

