King Wealth Sells 248 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

King Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 227,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

NYSE ABT traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,440,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $113.94. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

