King Wealth Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after buying an additional 206,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 5,433,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

