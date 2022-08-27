King Wealth Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

King Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after buying an additional 192,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $9.28 on Friday, hitting $257.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

