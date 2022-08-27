King Wealth Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. King Wealth owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.69. 493,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

