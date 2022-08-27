King Wealth Buys Shares of 15,000 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 502,668 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 936,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 176,164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,803 shares of company stock worth $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,278,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

