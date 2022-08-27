King Wealth Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

King Wealth bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 38.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $147,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 3.3 %

SPDN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

