King Wealth Buys 2,197 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

King Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,308. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

