King Wealth Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

King Wealth raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,193. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

