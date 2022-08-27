King Wealth Acquires Shares of 10,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 38.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,233 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SPDN stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

