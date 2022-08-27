King Wealth Acquires 419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

King Wealth raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in General Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 40.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in General Electric by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. 5,375,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,185. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

