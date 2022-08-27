King Wealth Acquires 2,443 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. 1,453,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.