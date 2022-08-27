KeyCorp Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $130.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,640,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 63.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

