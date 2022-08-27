Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Short Interest Up 262.4% in August

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,482. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNL. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

