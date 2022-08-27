Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
