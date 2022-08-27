Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 68.7% in August

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the July 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

