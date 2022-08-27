Karbo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (KRB)

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $353,273.16 and approximately $11.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00702958 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,502,485 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.