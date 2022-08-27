Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

KAMN stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 130,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,998. The company has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kaman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

