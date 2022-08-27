Juventus Fan Token Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $6.75 million and $6.42 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.13 or 0.00025672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,974.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003980 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00128424 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00032467 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00086983 BTC.
About Juventus Fan Token
JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.
