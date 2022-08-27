Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. 51,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

About Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, engages in merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

