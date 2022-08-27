Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC remained flat at $9.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570. Jupiter Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,442,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $965,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.