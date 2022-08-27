JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09. 74,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 103,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.