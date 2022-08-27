JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 670,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,095,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

