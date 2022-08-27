Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,622% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

