John Woock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,238. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

