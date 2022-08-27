Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jewett-Cameron Trading

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168 shares in the company, valued at $1,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JCTCF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.29. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.16%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Rating)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Recommended Stories

