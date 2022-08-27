JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW) Short Interest Down 47.8% in August

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of HCNEW remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCNEW. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 681,518 shares during the period.
