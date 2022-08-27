Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 312,725 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,169,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,183,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 117,223.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 219,208 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

