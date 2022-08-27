Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $89.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.93.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

