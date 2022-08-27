iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

