iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is King Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.3% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 212,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 207,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 764,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 619,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,942. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

