iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.