iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 67,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.36. 1,545,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,156. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.