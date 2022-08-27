iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 482,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,678. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

